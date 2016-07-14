Passenger transportation increases in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - More than 10.75 billion passengers were transported by all types of transport in Kazakhstan in H1 2016, which is 2.2 percent more than in the same period in 2015, read a message issued by the Kazakh National Economy Ministry's Committee on Statistics.

The revenues from passenger transportation stood at around 183.27 billion tenges (338 tenges = $1) during the period, trend.az reports.



Passenger transportation by motor and urban electric vehicles increased by 2.3 percent in January-June 2016 and neared 10.74 billion people.



Air transportation of passengers increased by 2 percent and neared 2.68 million people during the period.



This is while the rail passenger transportation decreased by 30.6 percent and stood at 10.56 million people during the reporting period.



Source: Trend