Passengers arriving from Japan, Italy, Iran, South Korea will be quarantined, Health Ministry

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – People arriving from the countries of the first category for coronavirus will be placed in home quarantine, this has been stated by the chief state sanitary doctor of Kazakhstan Zhandarbek Bekshin.

The list of coronavirus-impacted countries which entered the first category includes South Korea, Japan, Italy, Iran, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan and China.

«The second category list of coronavirus affected countries includes Singapore, Thailand and Malaysia. The third category list includes Vietnam, Australia, the USA, the United Arab Emirates, Great Britain and France. People arriving from the countries included in the third category are not subject to any quarantine,» Zhandarbek Bekshin told reporters on the sidelines of a press conference in the Central Communication Service.

He added that passengers, arrived form the countries of the first category, will be quarantined at the place of residence. Medical workers will conduct daily visits within a period of 14 days.



