    08:12, 02 February 2017 | GMT +6

    Passengers fly out of windows during road accident in Shymkent

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Many people were injured in a horrific road accident in Shymkent on Wednesday evening, Kazinform has learnt from Otyrar.kz.

    The accident involving a passenger and a shuttle buses happened at the intersection of Tauke Khan Avenua and Aimautov Street at 7:00 p.m.



    Paramedics rushed at least seven people to the hospitals.

    Witnesses of the accident claim they saw the passengers flying out the windows during the crash.

    More details to follow

     

    Road accidents Turkestan region Incidents
