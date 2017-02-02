Passengers fly out of windows during road accident in Shymkent

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Many people were injured in a horrific road accident in Shymkent on Wednesday evening, Kazinform has learnt from Otyrar.kz.

The accident involving a passenger and a shuttle buses happened at the intersection of Tauke Khan Avenua and Aimautov Street at 7:00 p.m.







Paramedics rushed at least seven people to the hospitals.



Witnesses of the accident claim they saw the passengers flying out the windows during the crash.



More details to follow



