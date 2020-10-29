17:00, 29 October 2020 | GMT +6
Passengers without PCR test results to stay under 7-day quarantine
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The passengers who arrive in Kazakhstan without PCR test results will stay under quarantine for 7 days, the new decree of the chief state sanitary doctor of Kazakhstan reads.
Nationals of Kazakhstan, permanent residents arriving in Kazakhstan without medical certificates have to be isolated at the quarantine centre up to 7 days to undergo PCR tests for coronavirus. If tested positive they will be hospitalized to the infectious diseases hospital.