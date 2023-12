ALMATY. KAZINFORM - A one-storey building of a pastry shop has caught fire in Almaty this afternoon.

According to reports, the fire started at around 3:00 p.m. and that the blaze quickly engulfed the roof of the building. Firefighters summoned to the scene put out the fire at 3:55 p.m. The fire damaged the area of 150-200 square meters. No casualties were reported.