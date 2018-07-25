Patchy rains predicted in Kazakhstan on Wednesday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - On June 25, the passage of atmospheric fronts will cause local rains with thunderstorms, and possible hail in most regions of Kazakhstan, Kazhydromet says.

Winds strengthening up to 15-20 m/s during the day and patches of fog in the morning are expected in Akmola, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan regions. Besides, it may hail in Akmola and Karaganda regions in the daytime.

The wind speed will also reach 15-20 m/s in Almaty, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Turkestan, Mangistau, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan region. The strong wind will turn into a dust storm in Kyzylorda region in the daytime.

Aktobe, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Mangistau regions will see an intense heat. What is more, there is still a high risk of fire in Mangistau, Kyzylorda, Turkestan, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Kostanay, Zhambyl, Almaty regions.