Patient with suspected monkeypox admitted to hospital in Slovakia

PRESOV. KAZINFORM - A female patient with suspected monkeypox was admitted to the infectology ward of J. A. Reiman Faculty Hospital in Presov on Tuesday, the hospital has confirmed for TASR.

The noviny.sk website first broke the news.

The patient has a positive travel history. «We are currently waiting for the results of her laboratory tests,» Boris Mavrodiev, deputy director for medical and preventive care for the hospital’s non-surgical departments, told TASR. «Measures regarding the patient’s contacts are in the power of the respective regional public health authority, which has been informed about the situation,» added Mavrodiev.