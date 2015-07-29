Pavilion of Kazakhstan to be symbol of EXPO-2017 (PHOTO)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Construction of the facilities for the EXPO-2017 goes according to schedule, no delays, Managing Director of "Astana EXPO-2017" JSC Bolat Ashimov told.

"Everything goes in accordance with the schedule. There have been no significant changes after the change of the head of the company, but some design estimate documentation is corrected," B. Ashimov told in an interview to journalists during a press tour along the future facilities of the EXPO-2017.

Despite the fact that the former heads of the company are under an accusation of embezzlement of large amounts of money allocated for construction of the facilities, it was informed that there were no problems with financingm at the moment.

"Besides, there is no reason to speak about increasing the budget of the project. We are doing everything as it was initially planned. Over 100 bln tenge has already been disbursed. The contracts signed with contractors total about KZT 500 bln,' he added.

According to B. Ashimov, the preliminary date of completion of construction of all EXPO facilities is set at the end of 2016.

As of July 20, 6948 people and 366 units of machinery and equipment are involved in the construction process.

The territory of the exhibition will equal 174 ha and 25 hectares are planned to be allocated for EXPO pavilions: the National Pavilion, "Best practices zone" pavilion, international pavilion for more than 100 world countries and thematic pavilions. In total, 38 facilities will be built in the territory of the exhibition.

The pavilion of Kazakhstan will be a symbol of the exhibition. It will be a shape of a sphere. The sphere will include a museum of future and a museum dedicated to the history of the country.