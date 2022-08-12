Pavilion of Kyrgyzstan opens at Korean International Tourism Show 2022

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - The pavilion of Kyrgyzstan was opened At the VII Korean International Tourism Show (KITS) - 2022, which takes place in Ilsan (Korea), the Tourism Development Support Fund of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The exhibition will last until Aug. 14, Kabar reports.

The pavilion of Kyrgyzstan opened a fund to support the development of tourism in the Kyrgyz Republic, the report said.

Five countries of the world take part in the show: Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan represent Central Asia. In addition, Oman, Sri Lanka and Colombia are represented.

The Tourism Development Fund’s Managing Director Kairat Itibaev said that representatives of municipalities of different cities of Korea, as well as 380 tour operators, 140 of which work for outbound tourism, participate in the tourist show. «We have already received very good feedback and support from the Korean audience,» he said.

Kyrgyzstan is represented in Korea by a delegation, which includes Ambassador of the Kyrgyz Republic to Korea Aida Ismailova, deputy of the Jogorku Kenesh Nadira Narmatova and tour operators of the country.

At the opening of the show, the Kyrgyz delegation spoke about the beauty of the country and its tourism opportunities.

As a result, visitors of the exhibition noted an interesting format for presenting information about Kyrgyzstan.

Within the framework of the trip, the Tourism Development Support Fund of the Kyrgyz Republic plans to sign three memorandums: with one of the Korean tour operators, the Kyr-Khan Cultural Center and the Association of Students of the Kyrgyz Republic in Korea.

Several meetings are also planned - with the Seoul Tourism Association, with which a memorandum was previously signed on the development and examination of infrastructure tourism facilities in the Kyrgyz Republic. And also with the State Creative Content Agency (KOICA).

