Pavlodar and foreign companies sign contracts to the amount of KZT 319 b

PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM - Pavlodar regional enterprises have signed agreements with foreign partners to the amount of KZT 319 billion as an outcome of the international investment forum Yertys Invest-2016 which has been held in Pavlodar, Kazinform reports.

According to the information of the Department of Industrial and Innovative Development the forum gathered delegations from Russia, Byelorussia, China, Great Britain, Spain, France, Finland and UAE.

It is the third time Ertys Invest - 2016 has been held in Pavloar. According to the akim of the region Bulat Bakauov who led the opening ceremony, within five years the volume of investments into the capital of Pavlodar Irtish zone has increased by 2,5 times. The amount of foreign investments into the processing industry is the largest in the country.

"The impetus of diversification of economy of the region is the State Program of Industrial and Innovative Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan. During the years of its implementation we have put into operation 79 projects with the investments amounting to USD 2,8 billion, 53 of them are processing industry projects. As a result we have developed production of 60 new items. Nowadays these projects make one fifth of the total industrial production of the region. Since 2010 these companies released products to the amount of KZT 1,1", - Bulat Bakauov said.