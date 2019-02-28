Pavlodar and Omsk regions to sign MoC

PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM Heads of two regions Bulat Bakauov and Alexander Burkov are expected to sign a protocol on mutual support of interests of small and medium business, cooperation in the sphere of digitalization, education, healthcare and tourism, Kazinform reports.

The Omsk delegation will consist of representatives of state bodies and business structures to visit various agricultural and industrial enterprises, social facilities of Pavlodar region, the press service of the regional administration reports.



Bulat Bakauov and Alexander Burkov are to sign a document aimed at strengthening cooperation between Pavlodar and Omsk following the results of the official meeting, the release reads.



The regions are supposed to ink memorandums of cooperation in the sphere of information technologies, trade and tourism.