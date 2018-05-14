Pavlodar boy wins 35th Balkan Mathematical Olympiad in Serbia

PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM - Grade 11 student of Zhas daryn school based in Pavlodar Mohammed-Ali Amir won the 35th Balkan Mathematical Olympiad 2018 in Belgrade, Serbia, Kazinform reports.

Amir added one more gold medal from Belgrade to his collection. The Pavlodar genius already claimed top spots at numerous world and international mathematical olympiads.



In Belgrade, Kazakhstan was represented by students from Astana, Almaty and Pavlodar taking the 5th place out of 18 teams participating according to unofficial medal tally.



Bulgaria topped the tally of the 35th Balkan Mathematical Olympiad 2018 with 230 points. Romania (223), Serbia (193), Turkey (182), Kazakhstan (179), Serbia's second team (155), Greece (135), Saudi Arabia (123), Moldova (117) and Bosnia and Herzegovina (115) were featured in the top 10 as well.



Team Kazakhstan collected two gold, one silver and two bronze medals.