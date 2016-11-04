EN
    10:46, 04 November 2016 | GMT +6

    Pavlodar governor meets with potential investors after Ertys Invest 2016

    None
    None
    PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM - On the margins of the International investment forum "Ertys Invest-2016" akim (governor) of Pavlodar region Bulat Bakauov has invited every participant who is ready to invest into the region to attend a private meeting, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    "Many participants of the forum are leaving Pavlodar region tonight, some will stay until tomorrow," governor Bakauov noted. "That is why I am ready to work and hold meetings with investors all day and all night long."

    The meetings with potential investors started at 8:00 p.m. and ended after midnight.



    Ten businessmen and representatives of various companies presented their proposals on further cooperation in the development of the region.

    For instance, Bulat Bakauov discussed the issues of investment into agriculture and development of chemical and metallurgical complex on the territory of the region with a representative of Tenir Logistic LLP Sergey Terekhov.

    During the meeting with representatives of Sigma S.A., the sides talked about technologies used by the enterprise in waste and industrial waste processing.

