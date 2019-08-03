Pavlodar joins #Birge #TazaQazaqstan environmental campaign

PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM #Birge #TazaQazaqstan environmental campaign kicked off in Pavlodar, Pavlodarnews.kz reports.

The large-scale campaign brings together representatives of local executive bodies, the city enterprise and organizations, NGOs, Zhassyl Yel and Zhas Otan youth organizations. Its aim is to attract attention to the pollution of forests and lakes and to promote environmental friendliness.

More than 10,000 people joined the campaign today across the region.