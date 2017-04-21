Pavlodar Oblast, Minsk Oblast show interest in agricultural cooperation

MINSK. KAZINFORM - Pavlodar Oblast of Kazakhstan and Minsk Oblast of Belarus are interested in developing cooperation in the area of agriculture, Olga Gavruk, Head of the Foreign Economic Ties Office of the Economy Committee of the Minsk Oblast Executive Committee, told BelTA as she commented on the visit of the Kazakhstani delegation to Belarus' central oblast.

The delegation of Pavlodar Oblast was led by Akim Bulat Bakauov. During the visit to Minsk Oblast he met with Minsk Oblast Governor Semyon Shapiro. "The Pavlodar Oblast Governor praised the achievements of Minsk Oblast in the production of milk and dairy products. He expressed interest in buying young cattle stock for dairy breeding purposes," said Olga Gavruk.



Representatives of Pavlodar Oblast also show interest in the joint construction of dairy farms. Belarus offered the guests a package of standard projects for agricultural facilities. Minsk Oblast specialists are ready to provide consulting assistance and build commercial dairy farms in Kazakhstan at mutually beneficial terms.



According to Olga Gavruk, the talks also highlighted the cooperation between free economic zones, including the China-Belarus industrial park Great Stone. Free economic zones of Belarus and Kazakhstan offer their residents doing business preferences. Free economic zones in Pavlodar Oblast are ready to invite any stakeholder to take part in the joint use of the Kazakhstani subsurface.



Currently, an aluminium cluster is set up with the participation of big companies from Germany, Poland, and Turkey. Some Belarusian actors in this segment of the market were recommended to intensify cooperation in the area. Kazakhstan also expressed interest in assembling agricultural machinery on its territory.



Representatives of Pavlodar Oblast shared experience in implementing the Zero Tolerance project which enables people who witness any minor violations of the law to report via the internet (it requires a photo to be sent onto a special website). The information is analyzed and the competent services are informed. Kazakhstani guests, for their part, learned about the practices of operating direct hotlines at the level of the Minsk Oblast Executive Committee, district executive committees, and so on.



"Following the visit of the Pavlodar Oblast delegation, Semyon Shapiro has instructed to set up a business mission within the next month and visit this Kazakhstani region to discuss concrete projects and cooperation agreements," noted Olga Gavruk.



The akim of Pavlodar Oblast of Kazakhstan invited the Minsk Oblast Governor to visit the international exhibition EXPO 2017 in Astana, Kazinform has learned from BelTA .