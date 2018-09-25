Pavlodar opens two specialized schools of Olympic reserve

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Two specialized schools for preparing pupils for subject Olympiads opened their doors in Pavlodar, pavlodarnews.kz reports.

There are 574 pupils are studying there so far, the city education department said.



The study program provides tasks for boosting children's intellectual abilities, creative activities, upgrading theory and practice in Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Geography, Kazakh, Russia, English, German, History of Kazakhstan, and Computer Science.