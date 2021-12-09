Pavlodar region adds over 80 new COVID-19 cases

PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM – The city of Pavlodar and Uspenskiy district are in the ‘red zone’, the high-risk zone for the spread of the coronavirus infection, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The sanitary and epidemiological department of the region stated that 81 new cases of the coronavirus infection have been registered there in the past day. Of 81, 54 fresh infections have been recorded in Pavlodar city, and 12 – in Ekibastuz.

To date the region has detected 56,250 COVID-19 cases since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Of these, 31,105 COVID-19 cases or 55.2% have been logged in Pavlodar city alone.

Pavlodar region entered ‘yellow zone’ on November 27 as the epidemiological experts note the decrease in the number of fresh infections.

Pavlodar, Aktogai, Maiskiy and Shcherbaktinskiy districts are in the ‘green zone’.

It bears to remind that the revaccination campaign kicked off in Pavlodar region on November 23.