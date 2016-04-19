Pavlodar region attracted 450 bln tenge investments in 2015

PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM In 2015, Pavlodar region attracted 450 bln tenge of investments, Kazinform learnt from the region's Governor Bulat Bakauov as saying at the press conference today. The press conference was devoted to discussion of implementation of the 100 Specific Steps National Plan.

“Last year, our region attracted 450 bln tenge of investments which made us a leader among other regions of the republic. The amount of investments in processing industry exceeded 230 bln tenge. I should note that namely this sector must be diversified in our region in order to get a high value added product,” the Governor said.

According to Bakauov, the region provides favorable conditions for investors. He reminded of the Investments Attraction Agency functioning in the region since 2015, the Council of Investors which consists of major domestic and foreign companies, banks and experts. Besides, a special website will be launched soon due to which potential investors can get in-depth information about the region.

“On a regular basis we hold Ertis Invest investment forum which proved to be very effective. In 2014, the amount of commercial documents signed during the forum made 39 bln tenge. Last year, this sum reached 500 bln tenge,” the Head of the region added.

Bakauov told that ambassadors of the Netherlands, Czech Republic and a delegation of the U.S. Embassy visited Pavlodar region this year.

Besides, local authorities actively cooperate with the leading Chinese companies in implementation of the project on establishment of a chemical-metallurgical complex in the territory of the local SEZ. The cost of the project is 900 mln U.S. dollars.