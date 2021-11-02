Pavlodar region carries out over 600 PCR tests in 24h

PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM – Over 160 new cases of the coronavirus infection have been registered in Pavlodar region in the past day, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The sanitary and epidemiological control department of Pavlodar region said in a statement that the situation with COVID-19 remains unstable due to the growing number of daily infections.

Since the onset of the pandemic, Pavlodar region has reported 52,136 COVID-19 cases. 168 new COVID-19 cases have been detected in the past 24 hours.

«1,515 COVID-19 cases and 1,454 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the region from October 26 through November 1 and from October 19 through October 25, respectively. Laboratories in Pavlodar region have carried out 690 PCR tests in the past day. In total, the region has carried out 792,571 PCR tests,» the department added.

Experts believe that instability of the epidemiological situation and growing COVID-19 incidence rate are caused by low vaccination pace.

«Only 40% of the population of 60% required for the herd immunity has been immunized against COVID-19,» the statement reads.

As of November 2, Pavlodar region is in the high-risk ‘red zone’ in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection.