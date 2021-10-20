Pavlodar region confirms 164 new COVID-19 cases

PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM The coronavirus situation in Pavlodar region remains unstable, Kazinform reports.

Over the past 24 hours Pavlodar region reported 164 new coronavirus cases with the most cases of 86 registered in Pavlodar.

49,331 cases were reported in the region so far, the sanitary and epidemiological control, department of Pavlodar region informs. Out of which 9,184 were asymptomatic.

The city of Pavlodar, Ekibastuz and Aksu towns, as well as Aktogai, Uspenskiy, Pavlodar, Maiskiy, Akkuly, and Irtysh districts remain in the high risk ‘red zone’, while Bayanauyl is in the ‘green zone’.

The coronavirus situation in Pavlodar region remains unstable. Between October 13 and 19 there were conformed 1,162 coronavirus cases, between October 6 and 12 there were detected 1,085 new infections.