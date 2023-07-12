Pavlodar region creates 7,000 new jobs in H1 2023

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 7,000 jobs have been crearted in Pavlodar region in the first half of 2023, which is three-time higher than in the same period in 2022. Governor of the region Assain Baikhanov said it at a briefing today, Kazinform reports.

«7,000 jobs have been created in the region within 6 months. This is 3-time higher than in the same period in 2022. Salaries of 50,000 workers at 48 enterprises of the region were increased by 14% in average,» said Baikhanov.