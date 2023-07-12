EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:01, 12 July 2023 | GMT +6

    Pavlodar region creates 7,000 new jobs in H1 2023

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM 7,000 jobs have been crearted in Pavlodar region in the first half of 2023, which is three-time higher than in the same period in 2022. Governor of the region Assain Baikhanov said it at a briefing today, Kazinform reports.

    «7,000 jobs have been created in the region within 6 months. This is 3-time higher than in the same period in 2022. Salaries of 50,000 workers at 48 enterprises of the region were increased by 14% in average,» said Baikhanov.


    Tags:
    Pavlodar region
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!