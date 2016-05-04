Pavlodar region implements 26 industrial projects worth 804 bln tenge

PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM Pavlodar region plans to commission 11 investment projects out of 26 ones implemented in the region under the Industrialization Map which total cost makes 804 bln tenge, Kazinform learnt from Head of the Industrial-Innovative Management Department Alisher Abdykadyrov.

According to him, the region develops 10 more new projects. These are electrolysis production expansion and Aksu GRES, construction of a chemical-metallurgic works and manufacture of aluminium discs for automotive industry, sodium carbonate production plant, vegetable greenhouse with the area of 20 hectares near the GRES-1, further development of railway cluster and other projects.

“Cities attract major part of investments (about 94%). Ekibastuz attracted almost 56% due to Bozshakol Mining and Processing Works, Prommashkomplekt, GRES-1, R.W.S. Wheelset. The share of investments in Pavlodar made 29%, mainly in UPNK-PV (Coke Calcination Unit), Petrochem LTD, Pavlodar Petrochemical Plant and Pavlodarenergo. Aksu town attracted 8% of investments, while districts received only 6% of all the investments,” resumed Abdykadyrov.