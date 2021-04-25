EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:10, 25 April 2021 | GMT +6

    Pavlodar region plants 20,000 trees and shrubs in one day

    None
    None
    PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM The large-scale tree-planting and cleanup campaign took place in Pavlodar region on April 24, the regional administration’s Telegram Channel reads.

    Above 20,000 people joined the campaign at large. Above 20,000 trees and shrubs were planted around the region, 24,000 tons of rubbish were disposed, 82,000 tons of floating garbage were skimmed from water.

    Notably, the large-scale event held within the Taza Tabigat national project is called to attract attention to pollution problems.


    Tags:
    Environment Akimat Pavlodar region
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!