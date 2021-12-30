EN
    19:10, 30 December 2021

    Pavlodar region records 372 new COVID-19 cases last week

    PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM 44 people were tested positive for coronavirus over the past 24 hours, Kazinform reports.

    As of December 30 there were recorded 57,393 coronavirus cases, including 47,689 symptomatic.

    31,797 cases fall on the city of Pavlodar, the sanitary and epidemiological control department reports.

    On December 25 the region moved to the low COVID-19 ‘green zone’. The city of Pavlodar, Irtysh and Uspenskiy districts are in the ‘yellow zone’. The rest of the district are in the ‘green zine’. The region reports a decrease in coronavirus cases. 44 new cases were recorded last day, 22 of them in Pavlodar.

    Between December 23 and 29 there were registered 298 new cases, 372 cases between December 16 and 22.


