    18:07, 28 December 2021 | GMT +6

    Pavlodar region reports a decrease in COVID-19 cases

    PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM 37 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in Pavlodar region as of today, Kazinform reports.

    The region reported a significant decrease in coronavirus cases. 5,742 cases were recorded in October against 1,674 in December, the sanitary and epidemiological control department reports.

    Besides, flu cases also reduced since early December by 1.8 times.

    For the past seven days between December 21 and 27 there were conformed 314 cases.

    Pavlodar city, Irtysh and Uspenskiy districts remain in the COVID-19 ‘yellow zone’, while the rest are in the ‘green zone’.


    COVID-19 Healthcare Coronavirus Pavlodar region
