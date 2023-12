Pavlodar region reports decrease in daily COVID-19 cases

PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM 1,147 coronavirus cases were recorded in Pavlodar region between September 23 and 29, Kazinform reports.

Over the past 24 hours there were registered 136 new coronavirus cases, including 84 in Pavlodar, 21 in Ekibastuz, 11 in Aksu, the sanitary and epidemiological control of Pavlodar region reports.

46,366 cases, including 295 imported cases, were reported in the region so far.

Notably, epidemiologists reported a decrease in daily coronavirus cases. Coronavirus cases grew by 3.18 (1,378 cases) during September 13-19, by 2.85 between September 20 and 26 up to 1,275 cases.

1,147 cases were recorded in the region during September 23 and 29, while 1,365 over September 16-22.

The incidence rate made 6164,3 per 100,000 population.