Pavlodar region reports over 300 COVID-19 cases in 24h

PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM – A total of 37,915 cases of the coronavirus infection has been recorded in Pavlodar region since the start of the pandemic, Kazinform correspondent reports.

312 new COVID-19 cases have been registered in Pavlodar region in the past day, including 124 fresh infections in Pavlodar city, 120 – in Ekibastus city and 26 – in Aksu town, according to the regional sanitary and epidemiological control department.

Of 37,915, 8,254 COVID-19 cases were symptomless. 20,906 COVID-19 cases or 55,1% of the total number of cases fall at the city of Pavlodar.

2,152 COVID-19 cases were detected on August 9-15, while 4,416 COVID-19 cases were reported on August 16-22. Last week saw 2,398 fresh infections in Pavlodar region.