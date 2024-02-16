Pavlodar region reports over 500 measles cases

506 people have caught measles in Pavlodar region since the start of this year. Almost 90 of them were hospitalized, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

The region has seen measles cases rise in children and teenagers aged from five to 18 from 16 to 30% of the total cases. Adults account for 22% of the cases.

Last year, the region saw a total of around 600 measles cases. In January this year, the region recorded 308 measles cases, and so far in February - 198.

According to deputy head of the sanitary and epidemiological control department of the region Zamzagul Doshchanova, children who did not get vaccinated due to parental refusal account for 71% of the total measles cases.

Since the year’s beginning, the region has registered 44 coronavirus cases and 32 whooping cough cases.