Pavlodar region, S Korea two-way trade increases dramatically

PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM - On Monday, akim (governor) of Pavlodar region Bulat Bakauov received Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Korea to Kazakhstan Yong Chun Cho to discuss issues of bilateral cooperation.

The volume of trade turnover between South Korea and Pavlodar region totaled over $6 million. Over the past 7 months the two-way trade has increased dramatically and made $56 million.



"I am confident that Pavlodar region and South Korea can become successful partners," governor Bakauov said. "Metallurgical, chemical, petrochemical and mining sectors are the most developed in our region. Besides, we have a free economic zone "Pavlodar" that offers specific preferences".



He noted that the region is best placed to cooperate with Korean companies. Construction of oncological center will begin in the region next year. According to governor Bakauov, local authorities hope that the Korean side will deliver equipment for the center.



In conclusion, he invited the Korean guests to participate in the International investment forum "Yertis Invest-2016" that will be held in Pavlodar on November 2.