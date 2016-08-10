EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:21, 10 August 2016 | GMT +6

    Pavlodar region starts harvesting campaign

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The harvesting campaign started in Pavlodar region.

    Agricultural crops were sowed on the territory of 676.6 thousand hectares in the Irtysh River area, the press service of the Ministry of Agriculture of Kazakhstan informs.

    As of August 10, 3.5 thousand hectares were harvested already. The crop yield made 9.7 centners per ha.

    Pavlodar region is the 7th region of the country that started the harvesting campaign. The harvesting campaign is in full swing in Aktobe, Almaty, West Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, South Kazakhstan regions.

     

     

    Tags:
    Harvest Agro-industrial complex development Agriculture News Pavlodar region
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!