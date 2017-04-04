Pavlodar region to ensure beef supplies at EXPO 2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Pavlodar region will supply tons of beef to EXPO 2017 all summer long, Kazinform has learned from pavlodarnews.kz.

Oraz Dyuzdenbayev, head of the agriculture department of Pavlodar region, said: "The Ministry of Agriculture set the task to ensure beef supplies to enterprises, restaurants and public catering networks at EXPO. This is a very lucrative offer for our entrepreneurs because they will sell their beef at Astana prices."



Mr. Dyuzdenbayev added that China is interested in beef produced in Pavlodar region. Russia is also keen to arrange lamb supplies from Kazakhstan.