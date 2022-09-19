Pavlodar region to launch agro-industrial investment projects worth KZT 187.8 bln

PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM 26 investment projects worth KZT 187.8 bln will be launched in the agro-industrial complex in Pavlodar region by 2025, Kazakh Agriculture Minister Yerbol Karashukeyev told during his working trip.

The Minister visited some farm households, including cattle and crop farms, a vegetable storehouse, and took part in opening a new 1,000 heads commercial dairy farm. The dairy farm was opened in Aktogai district. The cost of the project is KZT 6 bln. The farm is expected to produce up 8.9 mln liters of milk.

As stated there, some KZT 9.3 bln was invested in the region that let increase crop areas, open new commercial dairy farms and feed yards.

Besides, the Minister surveyed harvesting progress. The region harvested 610,900 ha of grain crops that is 64% of the plan.