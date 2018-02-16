Pavlodar region to make 2,300 new rail cars in 2018

PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM - 2,300 rail cars of a new modification are going to be released in Pavlodar region in 2018, Governor of Pavlodar region Bulat Bakauov informed.

"Last year due to support of the Government Kazakhstan's Wagon-Building Company which had been idle for two years, resumed production. As a result we increased growth of machine engineering industry by 1.2 times. This year we plan to release 2,300 wagons of a new modification."

According to the Governor, the region's economy grew by 5.4% for the last year.

"This is the highest indicator for the last 6 years", Bulat Bakauov said. "Historically our region is always been developing industrially. During the year the overall growth of the sector amounted to 105.1%. Processing industry grew by 103.4%", he said.

Today the processing industry of Pavlodar region makes up 65% of the total industrial production, according to Bulat Bakauov. The region remains the main supplier of electric power in the country - 40% of the overall volume.