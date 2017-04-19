Pavlodar rescuers move to Akmola region to render help

ASTANA. KAZINFORM As ordered by Chairman of Emergency Committee, at 8.00 am on April 19, a group of rescuers from Pavlodar region moved to help in responding to the disaster resulted from freshet situation in Akmola region, reported Disaster Management Division of Pavlodar Regional Emergency Department.

The forces and facilities of Pavlodar Regional Emergency Department rescue squad consisting of 20 people, 5 units of equipment and 3 floatation devices will arrive on April 19, 2017 to a temporary deployment place and will be under subordination of the Chief of Akmola Regional Emergency Department. After distribution of forces and facilities they will start rescue and urgent safety works.