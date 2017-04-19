EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    18:07, 19 April 2017 | GMT +6

    Pavlodar rescuers move to Akmola region to render help

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM As ordered by Chairman of Emergency Committee, at 8.00 am on April 19, a group of rescuers from Pavlodar region moved to help in responding to the disaster resulted from freshet situation in Akmola region, reported Disaster Management Division of Pavlodar Regional Emergency Department.

    The forces and facilities of Pavlodar Regional Emergency Department rescue squad consisting of 20 people, 5 units of equipment and 3 floatation devices will arrive on April 19, 2017 to a temporary deployment place and will be under subordination of the Chief of Akmola Regional Emergency Department. After distribution of forces and facilities they will start rescue and urgent safety works.

    Tags:
    Akmola region Natural disasters Pavlodar region
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!