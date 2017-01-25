Pavlodar resident finds archive photo of Nursultan Nazarbayev with family

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A rare photo of Nursultan Nazarbayev and his family dating back to 1970s has been published by Head of the Religious Affairs Department of Pavlodar region Daulet Zakaryanov, Kazinform has learnt from pavlodarnews.kz.

Zakaryanov came across the photo while browsing through the photo albums of one of his childhood friends.



"The photo is from the photo album of my friend Arman Alin. It was taken in late 1970s in Bayanaul. Nursultan Nazarbayev and his family were staying at Arman's parents house. Arman's father Iskak Nurgaliyevich (sitting next to Nursultan Nazarbayev) was the principal of a local secondary school. Aunt Kamila (on the far left) is standing next to Sara Nazarbayeva. Iskak Nurgaliyevich was a wonderful person and teacher. He participated in the Great Patriotic War," Zakaryanov captioned the photo.