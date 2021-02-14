EN
    12:39, 14 February 2021 | GMT +6

    Pavlodar rgn remains in ‘red zone’ for COVID-19

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – As of February 14, 2021 Pavlodar region is the only area in Kazakhstan to remain in the «red zone» on the State’s coronavirus map, Kazinform reports citing the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on preventing the spread of COVID-19.

    Akmola region is now in the COVID-19 «yellow zone» alongside Nur-Sultan city and West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan regions.

    The remaining regions are in the «green zone».


