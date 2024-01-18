Pavlodar rgn reports over 140 measles cases since year’s beginning

Pavlodar region has recorded a total of 750 cases of measles since 2023, including 146 in January 2024, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

Pavlodar region has registered 750 measles cases: 604 in 2023 and 146 in 2024. Children under 14 account for 553 or 74% of the cases, teenagers - 32, adults over 30 - 165, the press service of the sanitary epidemiological control department of the region said.

A majority of the measles cases were reported in those unvaccinated, and only 15.7% in those vaccinated.

The region has launched an additional vaccination against measles since November 6 last year, immunizing 26.4 thousand people, including 15 thousand kids from six to 11 months and from two to four years old.