Pavlodar rgn to roll out 20 sanitary posts to curb COVID-19 spread

PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM – Pavlodar region has reported 246 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, Kazinform correspondent reports.

It is planned to roll out 20 sanitary posts to carry out thermometry, checks for virus symptoms, and through which drivers can move using passes, certificates within the restricted time framework, except for special services, in the region.

According to Batyrbek Aliyev, chief medical officer of Pavlodar region, control over the observation of the restrictive measures, including the observation of the mask regime and social distancing, will be enhanced, and the local police will focus on detection of hidden cases of family and other gatherings.

Four road border crossings continue monitoring the movement of the residents, where a total of 16,275 COVID-19 PCR tests have been carried out helping detect 112 imported cases. According to the speaker, 58,102 persons have entered the region since the introduction of restrictions on September 19, 2020.

2,050 Kazakhstanis have been placed in quarantine facilities, and 796 foreigners were rejected to pass the border due to the absence of the COVID-19 certificate.

As of January 31, 2021 352 residents entered the region, including 144 by foot and 208 by trucks. One was put in the quarantine facility.

The region’s chief medical officer also noted that Pavlodar region is in the «red zone» for the spread of COVID-19.