Pavlodar school-student won bronze medal at IBO in Vietnam

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Anna Zavalishina, a school-student from Pavlodar-based Kazakh-Turkish High School won a bronze medal at the International Biology Olympiad held in Hanoi, Vietnam.

According to her teacher Farida Baiymbetova, four school-students represented Kazakhstan at the event.

“The team brought three bronze and one silver medals. Our region was represented by Anna Zavalishina. I have been tutoring her for four year. She is very talented and smart,” Ms.Baiymbetova says.

Anna is a winner of several national olympiads and some international contests. Last year, her teacher F.Baiymbetova was awarded The Best Teacher of Kazakhstan title and was presented a car for her contribution to the development of education in Pavlodar region.