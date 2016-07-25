EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    07:45, 25 July 2016 | GMT +6

    Pavlodar school-student won bronze medal at IBO in Vietnam

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Anna Zavalishina, a school-student from Pavlodar-based Kazakh-Turkish High School won a bronze medal at the International Biology Olympiad held in Hanoi, Vietnam.

    According to her teacher Farida Baiymbetova, four school-students represented Kazakhstan at the event.

    “The team brought three bronze and one silver medals. Our region was represented by Anna Zavalishina. I have been tutoring her for four year. She is very talented and smart,” Ms.Baiymbetova says.

    Anna is a winner of several national olympiads and some international contests. Last year, her teacher F.Baiymbetova was awarded The Best Teacher of Kazakhstan title and was presented a car for her contribution to the development of education in Pavlodar region.

    Tags:
    Education Education and Science News Pavlodar region
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!