    19:48, 11 December 2019 | GMT +6

    Pavlodar school-students win IJSO 2019 silver medals in Qatar

    PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM School-students from Pavlodar became the silver medalists of the 2019 International Junior Science Olympiad (IJSO) held in Doha, Qatar, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Kazakhstan was represented by 9th grade students of the No8 School Lyceum for Gifted Children – Dinmukhamed Rakhimzhanov and Vladimir Lim. Both students were awarded with silver medals, regional education department says.

    Last year Rakhimzhanov and Lim won bronze medals in Botswana, South Africa.

    Education Education and Science
