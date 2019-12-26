Pavlodar schoolchildren scoop over 50 medals at int’l olympiads

PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM – Students of schools in Pavlodar region became winners and runners-up of several prestigious Olympiads, Kazinform reports.

Of 111 students who took part in 12 educational Olympiads this year, 57 became the winners and laureates, a source at the Pavlodar educational department told Kazinform.

Grade 11 student Vladislav Cherdantsev from Pavlodar won silver medal in Chemistry at the 2019 International Mendeleev Chemistry Olympiad and the 2019 International Chemistry Olympiad in Paris. Cherdantsev also won the educational grant to attend one of the world’s most prestigious universities - Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Students of the Bilim-Innovation lyceum Rustem Khassanov and Alikhan Abikhas hauled gold at the Eurasian Computer Science Olympiad in Almaty. They were also granted the right to study at the Kazakh British Technical University and the Astana IT University.

Dinmukhamed Rakhimzhanov and Vladimir Lim scored silver at the International Junior Science Olympiad in Qatar. Ivan Ukolov won bronze in Mathematics at the Asian Pacific Mathematical Olympiad.

Pavlodar students also scooped medals in Computer Science, Maths, and Physics at the International Zhautykov Olympiad.