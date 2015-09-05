Pavlodar State University, Omsk Regional Institute entered into partnership

PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM S. Toraighyrov Pavlodar State University has entered into a dual-diploma agreement with the Omsk Regional Institute. The document was signed by Rector of the Kazakh university Aryn Orsariyev and Vice Rector of the Russian higher education institution for international cooperation Oleg Patlassov.

The universities expressed intention to enhance cooperation in joint research activity, faculty qualification upgrading and organization of research programs and fellowships. Pavlodar State University has long-term experience in cooperation with the leading universities of Russia, Europe and U.S.A. "The Agreement with the Omsk Regional Institute opens new prospects for our university.Today we have agreed on the stages of cooperation for the nearest outlook. Under this Agreement we plan to hold various symposiums and provide access to libraries, research centers and laboratories," Orsariyev told Kazinform correspondent.