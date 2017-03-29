Pavlodar students to undergo training in China

PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM The head of Humeye Jiansu Co., president of One belt - one way international project Su Huwejun visited Toraigyrov Pavlodar State University, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The guest visited University's startup academy and co-working center. Director of the Academy Arnagul Burkut presented the trends and current business models that allow the institution to become a full-fledged entrepreneurial university.





The concept of the project One belt - one way implies the development of a new model of international cooperation between the PRC and Asian countries with Europe and Africa. It is a long-term initiative. To increase interaction China and Kazakhstan have jointly developed numerous strategies, education and culture exchanges.





Starting the new academic year, PSU students, most of whom study under the Serpin program, will be able to learn Chinese and undergo training at Chinese.





"I want to note that Pavlodar State University has all the conditions for learning and achieving the goals of students studying under the Serpin program. Our goal is not only to educate students, but also to provide conditions for their further work in developing Pavlodar region's economy. I saw desire and interest in the eyes of students. They will be able to achieve their goals, of course, with the support of the faculty", said the head of the national projects department of JSC Center for International Programs Kulgyz Tobataeva.









