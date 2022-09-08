Pavlodar to unveil 3 children’s rehabilitation centres

PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM Three children’s rehabilitation centres will open their doors in Pavlodar this year, Pavlodarnews.kz reads.

This year the city started expanding children’s rehabilitation infrastructure. One of the rehabilitation centre is being repaired. The overhaul works will complete this September. Besides, it is planned to open a daycare centre for children with Autism Spectrum Disorder in November this year, and an early intervention centre will open its doors in December.

Notably, a building will be reconstructed to accommodate in the future a 150-bed rehabilitation centre for children. Construction of a new 150-bed rehabilitation centre for adults will start in 2023.