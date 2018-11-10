Pavlodar, Tyumen regions inked coop agrt

PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM Governors of Pavlodar and Russia's Tyumen regions - Bulat Bakauov and Alexander Moor - signed a memorandum of cooperation on the sidelines of the 15th Kazakhstan-Russia Interregional Cooperation Forum in Petropavlovsk, pavlodarnews.kz reports.

The document became a logical end of the work launched during Bulat Bakauov's official visit to Tyumen in April.



Both regions have much in common, experts say. They have large industries, oil processing plants, high level of agriculture development and agricultural products processing enterprises.



During the forum, Bulat Bakauov met with Governor of Altay region Viktor Tomenko. The Russian side was familiarized with the tourism potential of Pavlodar region. According to Bakauov, development of industrial tourism will be in the spotlight of the region's administration. He talked about the world's largest coal mine Bogatyr and the tallest industrial chimney of Ekibastuz GRES-2 Power Station.