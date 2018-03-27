Pavlodar woman allegedly killed in Kemerovo shopping mall fire

PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM - Marina Baranova, 57, from Pavlodar city and her family members became victims of the deadly shopping mall fire in the Russian city of Kemerovo, Kazinform reports.

Marina Baranova's daughter Nataliya Ustinova and her 4-year-old daughter Ulyana are among confirmed victims of the fire.



"My sister's former classmate who attended #16 lyceum [in Pavlodar] died in the shopping mall," Veronika Goncharuk, who resides in Omsk, told Kazinform correspondent. "Nataliya Ustinova, straight-A student, and her little daughter Ulyana, 4, both died there."







Nataliya and Ulyana Ustinova are both among the identified victims of the horrific fire at the Zimnyaya Vishnya (Winter Cherry) shopping mall in Russia's Kemerovo.



The fire reportedly claimed lives of Marina Baranova's grandchildren Artyom and Arina Baranov as well. They happen to be her son's children.



According to the Kazakh Embassy in Russia, 57-year-old Mariya Baranova was the citizen of the Russian Federation and lived in Kemerovo. The Russian authorities claim there are no citizens of Kazakhstan among the victims and those injured in the fire.