Peace and stability vital for sustainable development in a fragile world - Kazakh FM says at UNGA 72

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kairat Abdrakhmanov addressed the general debate of the 72nd UN General Assembly on Thursday (September 21).

Addressing the 72nd annual general debate at the United Nations General Assembly, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan reiterated his country's commitment to sustainable development and urged global leaders to remain steadfast in their battle against climate change, including through the use of renewable energy, Kazinform has learnt from the UN News Center.



In particular, noting that peace and stability are essential to ensure sustainable development, Minister Kairat Abdrakhmanov stated that the world does not have "the luxury of being able to make mistakes and then going back to correct them."



"[Therefore] we call on all world leaders to redouble their efforts and goodwill to head towards lasting peace and prosperity for all," he added.



Noting of the growing danger posed by nuclear weapons, the Minister condemned the actions of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) - the only State in the 21st century continuing nuclear weapons development programme despite condemnation from the entire international community and called on the country to take serious steps to recommit to a political resolution to the crisis.



In his address, he noted the importance of the Astana process on Syria and his country's efforts for a peaceful settlement in that country, and underscored that success at both the Geneva and Astana platforms are critical and that they should be supported by the entire international community.



Also in his address, he noted that the UN system may be subject of criticism but at the same time it remains the "beacon of hope" for billions around the globe and a universal institution that brings with it the promise of better, safer and more sustainable future.