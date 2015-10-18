Peace replaces bloodshed as hundreds march through Jerusalem

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - With a huge media focus on the bloodshed and brutality in the Middle East, hundreds of Israelis and Palestinians have taken part in a peace march through the streets of Jerusalem.

Israeli activist and teacher Uri Weltmann was among those marching.

"We came here to show that Jews and Arabs, Israelis and Palestinians can stand together and move towards a different policy, a policy of a just peace. Of independence for both of our peoples, rather than deepening the occupation, which is what Netanyahu's government is trying to do, rather than expanding settlements," he explained.

There was some scepticism about whether or not the demonstrators' goal was realistic. Speaking in Hebrew, one man repeatedly told those marching that they were being naïve:

"You are naïve, Jews who are naïve, that's how we got to Auschwitz, you are naïve. I have been in the army, you are my brother, I love you but you are naïve."

Hours earlier, authorities reported five stabbing attacks had been carried out against Israelis across the West Bank on Saturday (October 17) alone. For more information go to Euronews.com.