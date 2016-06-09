Peaceful citizens should not die at the hands of terrorists - Akhmetova

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Prominent public figure and professor of the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University Ms Laila Akhmetova has extended her condolences to the families of the victims of terrorist attacks in Aktobe city.

"Today is the Day of National Mourning. Today we think about those people who died protecting our Motherland. But such things should not happen! Peaceful citizens should not die at the hands of terrorists! I extend my condolences to the families of the victims and wish speedy recovery to the injured," she told Kazinform correspondent.



"When our President talks about peace, stability and accord, I fully support him. Nursultan Nazarbayev has been talking about these things over the years. And these are the most important things in my homeland - the Republic of Kazakhstan," Ms Akhmetova added.