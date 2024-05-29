Peacekeepers of Kazakhstan: the pride of the country and support for UN missions

May 29 marks the Organization's International Day of Peacekeepers, established in 2002 in recognition of their important contribution to global security. On this day, countries around the world celebrate the efforts of peacekeepers and highlight the originality of their activities. Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports on the work of Kazakhstan’s peacekeepers.

Photo credit: The press service of the Kazakh Defense Ministry

Kazakhstan, as a responsible participant in the International Association, actively participates in UN peacekeeping activities, making its practical contribution to the preservation of peace and stability. Since 2014, officers from Kazakhstan have participated in missions in Western Sahara (2014-present), Côte d'Ivoire (2015-2017), Mali (2022-2023), the Central African Republic (2022-present), Congo (2023-present) and Lebanon (2018-present).

Photo credit: The press service of the Kazakh Defense Ministry

Also, the officers participated in peacekeeping missions in Iraq (2003-2008) and Nepal (2007-2009). Since 2018, 538 Kazakh military personnel have participated in the UN Interim Force in Lebanon mission. In total, over the years of independence, about a thousand military personnel have participated in UN missions.

Photo credit: The press service of the Kazakh Defense Ministry

The selection of candidates is carried out through commissions that check medical, psychological and physical parameters, as well as knowledge of the English language and driving skills. Training is conducted at the Center for Peacekeeping Operations of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Kazakhstan, where certified UN courses are conducted. The military personnel learn base security, convoys, checkpoints and civilian protection, as well as field medicine, radio communications and mine clearance.

Photo credit: The press service of the Kazakh Defense Ministry

Kazakhstan adheres to the policy of gender equality and protection of women's rights in accordance with UN Security Council Resolution 1325 (2000) “Women. World. Safety". Women soldiers from Kazakhstan also participate in UN peacekeeping operations, holding various positions, including military observers and staff officers. At the moment, 8 Kazakh women soldiers are sent to UN missions abroad.

Photo credit: The press service of the Kazakh Defense Ministry

The UN highly appreciates the combat training of the Kazakh military and supports an increase in their contingent. Officers were awarded medals for their personal contribution to peacekeeping activities. Recently, the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan approved the deployment of up to 430 military personnel to various UN missions, which will strengthen international security and increase the role of Kazakhstan on the global stage.

Military personnel receive three times their salary in accordance with Article 16 of the Law “On Peacekeeping Activities”. Durations of service range from 6 months to one year in Lebanon and up to one year in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Western Sahara.

Photo credit: The press service of the Kazakh Defense Ministry

Kazakhstan’s participation in UN peacekeeping missions not only helps strengthen international security, but also increases the country’s role in the global sphere. This mission also helps military personnel gain valuable combat experience, improve their combat training and provide suggestions for the future development of the Armed Forces.